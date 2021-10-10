Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.48% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $513,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

