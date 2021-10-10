Fmr LLC Has $626.92 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $626,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Evergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.