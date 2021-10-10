Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,749,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,142,995 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.99% of Delta Air Lines worth $551,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

