First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

FSFG stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

