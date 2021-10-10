First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

FHB stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

