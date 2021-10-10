Financial Survey: Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) & Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

0.2% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Publicis Groupe and Stagwell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $11.58 billion 1.43 $657.97 million $1.27 12.98 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.54 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Publicis Groupe and Stagwell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 0 5 8 0 2.62 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus target price of $15.97, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than Stagwell.

Risk & Volatility

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Stagwell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

