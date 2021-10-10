Financial Contrast: Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) versus Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 8.96 -$331.40 million N/A N/A Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million $2.40 63.33

Gecina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hang Lung Properties and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38

Gecina has a consensus target price of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Gecina’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gecina beats Hang Lung Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

