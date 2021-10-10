Financial Contrast: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fiverr International alerts:

47.2% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiverr International and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% Riskified N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 33.60 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,044.94 Riskified $169.74 million 18.99 N/A N/A N/A

Riskified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57 Riskified 0 1 8 0 2.89

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.23%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 63.20%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Riskified beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.