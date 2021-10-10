Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 7,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

