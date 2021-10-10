Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FEEXF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FEEXF opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

