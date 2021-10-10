Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $594,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.9% during the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 377,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

