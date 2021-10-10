Fairmount Funds Management LLC Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.5% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,786,000 after buying an additional 270,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 748,320 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. 2,756,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,767. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 168,151 shares valued at $1,755,017. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

