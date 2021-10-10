FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock worth $11,702,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $404.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

