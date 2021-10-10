Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $73.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.