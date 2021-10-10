EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVTC opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,286 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $3,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

