Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

