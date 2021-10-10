Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

