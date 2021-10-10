Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10,147.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 493,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 144,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after buying an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

PRU opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.