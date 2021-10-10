Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $811,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.43.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

