Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:KSCD opened at $28.18 on Friday. KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

