Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $97.97 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

