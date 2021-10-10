Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $47,254.00 and approximately $112,628.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00216260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097832 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

