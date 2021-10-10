Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.93% of Essex Property Trust worth $3,108,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 132.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

NYSE:ESS opened at $326.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average is $308.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

