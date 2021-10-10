Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

