Ergoteles LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 54.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 93.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.