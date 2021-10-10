Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insmed by 927.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 126,782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 51.4% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

