Ergoteles LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,469,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,955,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $366,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,617.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $83.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

