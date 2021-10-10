Ergoteles LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 88.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.64 million, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

