Ergoteles LLC Decreases Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $42,383,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 112.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.