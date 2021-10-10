Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

