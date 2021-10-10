Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Eramet has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.
About Eramet
