Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS ERMAY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Eramet has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Get Eramet alerts:

About Eramet

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.