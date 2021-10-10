Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

NYSE EQR opened at $82.73 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

