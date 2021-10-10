Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $33,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,741 shares of company stock worth $58,905,704. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $449.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

