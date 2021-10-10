Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Insperity were worth $36,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Insperity by 90.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 45.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

NYSE:NSP opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.