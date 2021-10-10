Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 88,374 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,374 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $396,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.69. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

