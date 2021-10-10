Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 260,619 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,619 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.69% of Vontier worth $38,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.78 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

