Eni S.p.A. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on E. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $27.46 on Friday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.