Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post $141.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.43 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $119.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $599.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.39 million to $600.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $628.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

