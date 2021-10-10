Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.43. 39,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,524,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

