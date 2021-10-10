Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $52.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

