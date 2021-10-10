Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 272 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $176.88 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

