Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

