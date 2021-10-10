Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 216.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.