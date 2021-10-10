Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

SYF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

