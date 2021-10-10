Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after buying an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,027,000 after buying an additional 526,753 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

TransUnion stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

