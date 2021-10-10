Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after buying an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.