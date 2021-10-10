eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. eHealth has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

