Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDNMY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Edenred in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.99 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edenred from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.99.

Get Edenred alerts:

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.