ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$11.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Standpoint Research raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.85. 200,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,755. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -638.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.31. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$11.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.36.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -507.31%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

