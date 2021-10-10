eBoost Hits 24-Hour Volume of $283.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $283.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00326276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

